LEESBURG — With the start of the new year, Lee County’s 100-Acre Park Planning Committee kicked off the concept design phase for the park.
The committee hired the nationally known Charles D. Smith Architectural & Planning LLC architectural firm to help with the park design. The Smith Company has developed such successful facilities as the Tennessee State Fair, Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center, the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, and many others.
Phase 1 of the development is ongoing and includes a creekside park, trails, well, electricity and boat landing. This phase of the development is expected to be finished by mid-2022.
Charles Smith came to Lee County to review the park site and complete a workshop with the committee to develop a concept of what the county wants and what is possible at the site. Smith had previously worked on a plan more than 15 years ago with Lee County, so he was somewhat familiar with this area and what needs might be useful to the county and the southwest Georgia area.
The concept center, as proposed, will have an initial agricultural-based theme with an additional recreation component. The initial structure also will be built to allow for expansion as needs change over the years. Because the complex can be divided into phases, based on the city and county’s current needs, these costs can be divided up as funds are available.
The design was suggested to start with a 20,000square-foot meeting hall. The other design features include office additions, meeting rooms, kitchen, horse and livestock showing and holding area, recreational green fields, entertainment amphitheater, RV park, ample parking, as well as other potential add-ons.
Additionally, the county commissioners on the 100 Acre Committee said they felt that some money could be spent at this time to complete necessary amenities like an access road to the boat ramps, parking for vehicles, trailers, and other considerations.
At the end of the workshop, a high-level summary of total cost based on the current concept was said to be in the neighborhood of $6 million-$9 million. Additionally, a market analysis will be needed for revenue generation, expenses expected and other needed expenditures. The concept package and the market analysis should be finished next week.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the campus of historically Black Atlanta University Center on Jan. 11 to drum up public support for two voting rights bills stalled in the Senate. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.