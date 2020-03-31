LEESBURG -- The Montessori Preparatory Academy of Lee will present "Tails & Tales," a summer reading adventure about animals, starting June 15.
The program is for children ages 3-10.
The adventure will feature "Aesop's World of Fables," June 15-26; "Mr. Toad's Wild Adventure: June 29-July 3; "Rainbow Fish's Festival of Fur" July 6-17; and "Hagrid's Fantastic Beasts" June 20-23.
For additional information, including cost of the program, call (229) 231-2151 or visit montessoriprepoflee@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.