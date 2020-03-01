LEESBURG – The Montessori Preparatory Academy of Lee will celebrate its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 13 at 3 p.m. Prospective families, advocates of quality education, and members of the southwest Georgia community are encouraged to attend.
Montessori Preparatory Academy of Lee is Leesburg's premier Montessori School providing a private school experience where children get the tools and support they need for their healthy development. Currently serving children throughout southwest Georgia between the ages of 2 to 6, the school announced the addition of an elementary program in the fall of 2020.
Children enrolled in the school are free to develop into bright young minds and life-long learners through stimulating situations and hands-on learning opportunities, according to a release sent to news media by the school. We build on the strengths and interests of each child to help build a solid foundation where they can develop their futures. All activities follow the Montessori Curriculum and are carefully designed to adequately nurture the emotional, intellectual and physical growth of students.
From language, STEM, and literacy development to social skills and creative expression, the children at Montessori Preparatory Academy of Lee are constantly being exposed to new activities and environments in which to thrive.
For more information about enrollment, the school's tutoring program, or summer program registration, visit monstessoriprepoflee.com or connect with the Leesburg Montessori Preparatory Academy on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/montessoriprepoflee.
