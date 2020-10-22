LEESBURG -- Good weather and hard work by Lee County Public Works crews has resulted in significant progress on the county's Flowing Well Road paving project.
“The commissioners voted to pave this road from Stocks Dairy Road to the Dougherty County Line," county Co-manager Mike Sistrunk said. "We got an estimated cost of $1.4 million. To try and save money, we have taken our Public Works crew and are prepping the road. We are changing cross drainpipes, leveling and straightening the road, and will turn over the bid to just soil, cement and pavement. We estimate that that will save us between $500,000 and $600,000. So, the hope is that we can have this section based and paved for about $600,000 to $700,000. That is a true savings to the county.”
Sistrunk explained that it has taken a while to get this far in the project because the Public Works crews did the prep work in conjunction with their regularly scheduled maintenance duties.
Jerry Smith has lived on Flowing Well Road for 25 years.
“Frank Bruner, the county, and I kept the road graded over the years,” he said.
Smith said he remembers coming down the road and sliding sideways with a new camper and truck. If it were not for his experience as a commercial trucker with 3 million accident-free miles, he said, he probably would have had more than mud to clean up on his new rig.
However, Smith said he has mixed emotions with the improvements to the road, as there have already been multiple accidents with one fatality.
“If people drive too fast when it’s dirt, I’m afraid they may just drive faster once it’s paved,” he said.
For the project to be successful the county needed to ensure that there was adequate drainage for the roadway. This required that a small branch on Smith’s property be cleaned up to handle the runoff. Although Smith had allowed the county to clean the branch before, he said he had never considered giving the county an easement.
“If the county sent Mike, they did a good job. I wouldn’t have given that land to anybody else,” Smith said.
The landowner said that, as a member of the community, he saw the project as a win-win situation. He added that Public Works could not have done a better job of cleaning up his branch.
“We are trying to be as frugal as we can with the money that we have to do T-SPLOST projects," Sistrunk said. "The commission promised the citizens that if they approved T-SPLOST, they would invest in the roads. And that is what they’ve done. We hope to have this out for bid by the end of November."
Meanwhile, the bridge project on New York road was completed ahead of schedule and the road was officially re-opened to through traffic on Wednesday.
