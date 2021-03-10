LEESBURG – Margo and Paul Clayton are proof that, in the end, persistence can pay off.
The Claytons, who for years have asked that the dirt road they travel daily to and from their home, Old Leslie Road, be paved, have long told county officials heavy rains often leave the road impossible to travel on. Lee Commission Chairman Billy Mathis told the Claytons Tuesday that the county's Road Committee had met and discussed creating a special Public Works crew that would do prep work for paving projects within the county. Old Leslie Road has been designated as the first project the crew will undertake.
During Tuesday's meeting, Commissioners John Wheaton and George Walls were recognized for completing the necessary requirements to become certified commissioners. Kaitlyn Sawyer, who has been serving as deputy county clerk and open records officer, was recognized for completing 101 credit hours through the University of Georgia. Following that recognition, a motion was made and carried officially appointing her as county clerk.
The commission appointed David Brokamp to the Lee Development Authority to fulfil the unexpired term of Larry Walden following Walden's resignation from the authority. That appointment expires May 31, 2022. Following the recommendation of Luke Singletary, Dana Hager was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Family and Children Services Board of Lee County left vacant by the death of Bobby Watkins. The term expires June 30, 2025.
In other business, the commission discussed adopting an ordinance addressing commercial building construction requirements as well as intersections relating to traffic density. The ownership and maintenance of holding ponds also was discussed. A motion to accept a bid to repaint the county Animal Shelter prior to inspection for certification was approved. A request for proposal for the conversion to LED lighting in a number of governmental buildings was approved as well. A licensing agreement with Georgia Power will place an electric vehicle charging station at the Oakland Library.
The rumored presentation of a petition requesting the resignation or recall of Mathis was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
