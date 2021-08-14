LEESBURG – Full-time, in-person learning started in Lee County School System classrooms on Aug. 6 with 6,318 students enrolled and a staff of nearly 900 school system employees ready to support them. One week later, the system's weekly COVID-19 report showed 104 cases of the virus resulting in 839 students following the LCSS quarantine guidelines.
“Things have gone well, but we have had an increase in cases and that means an increase in quarantine," Lee County Schools Superintendent Jason Miller said. "Some districts have given the quarantine choice to the parent. However, we felt like it was best to continue with the quarantine like we did last year and see where we are in a couple of weeks and then determine if we need to make adjustments.
“We enjoy really good support from the medical community here in our area, whether it’s the Southwest Georgia Health District, Dana Hagar with the Lee County Health Department has been excellent and has been very supportive, and, of course, Phoebe. We have also had a lot of conversations with physicians.”
A flyer and website page outline the LCSS COVID guidelines, which include: optional face coverings for students, staff, visitors, and employees; hand sanitizer will be available and frequent hand washing will be encouraged; student quarantine period will match updated CDC guidelines.
The will use the recommended 7- or 10-day quarantine window when possible. Contact tracing will continue following Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines, and health screening may continue as necessary. Social distancing will be encouraged. Traditional water fountains will not be in use. Bottle filling stations will be available and students are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle.
“Quarantine is very difficult on families, especially with younger children because their parents are working," Miller said. "It creates a lot of issues. We want to keep school going. But we want to keep school safe. Safety takes precedence, so we will look at our data and keep consulting with the medical experts.
“We feel real good about the safety of the school, but this delta variant is different and we don’t have data on that. As we go through the first part of the school year, we will see pretty quick what the impact is. Are the kids being quarantined testing positive? A lot of the cases we are seeing now are coming out of the summer.”
During the previous school year, the LCSS had 4,000 students quarantine under GDPH guidelines with only five testing positive, the superintendent said.
“We will adjust as we can, as we see what the data says," Miller said. "We want to keep school going and keep kids in school and keep learning patterns, but above all that keep everyone safe."
Information relating to COVID-19 and the LCSS weekly COVID data can be found at the LCSS website https://www.lee.k12.ga.us/. Click on the COVID-19 information link at the bottom of the page.
The following update went out to students and parents Friday on the site:
Thank you for a great first week of school. Students and staff are working hard and doing well.
· Community cases are on the rise per DPH's Daily Status Report.
· The school system tends to reflect what is happening in the community with COVID.
· Many of our quarantines are due to students coming to school not feeling well. If a student is not feeling well, please do not send them to school. Even if you think it may be allergies or a seasonal cold, it is best to stay home.
· Rest assured, we will do all we can to make sure your student(s) stay(s) on track with learning.
· DPH has given schools flexibility with COVID protocols. With the delta variant being more easily transmitted, we are monitoring conditions from the first 7/10-day quarantines and consulting with health experts to determine how system protocols may change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.