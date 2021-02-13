LEESBURG -- The Lee County School System will hold its annual job fair for certified positions in advance of the upcoming 2021-22 school year on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
The job fair will be conducted virtually through Zoom. Educators interested in teaching in Lee County next year can get vital information during the virtual job fair.
For additional information, contact Yolanda Robinson, the public relations coordinator for the Lee County School System at 126 Starksville Ave., Leesburg, Ga. 31763, or by calling (229) 903-2276, extension 5012.
