LEESBURG -- The Leesburg Police Department, in conjunction with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Lee County Fire Department and staff of the Lee County School System reacted to a bomb threat at Lee County High School Wednesday morning.
Leesburg Police Chief Christopher Prokesh said that at 9:12 a.m., the Lee County 911 Center received a call from an individual with a deep voice stating that he had left a bomb inside the school and was going to set it off.
The school was immediately evacuated, and a sweep team comprising city police officers, Fire Department, Sheriff's Department and school system employees went through the building to ensure it had been cleared.
“At the same time, investigators traced the phone number that made the call and identified the phone's owner, Kristjan Mason, an 18-year-old male student," Prokesh said. "He was located on campus and taken into custody.
"Lt. Hank Vick and I interviewed him. We called in his parents, and his father identified his voice on the 911 call.”
School officials also produced a school video showing the student leaving the classroom to go the restroom immediately before the call and returning to class immediately after the call. He was charged with “making a false public alarm,” which is a felony under Georgia law.
Although some officers with the Lee County Sheriff's Office showed up with tactical gear, which they had as a result of being on the newly formed SWAT team, there was not an official turnout of the unit. At the time, officials did not believe that there was an active shooter involved with this incident, Prokesh said.
“I want thank the Sheriff's Department, the Fire Department, the 911 Call Center and school system staff for working so well in partnership with the Police Department,” Prokesh said. “We train together for this type of event.”
