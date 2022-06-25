Reduction in water use could be devastating to Georgia's largest industry
The Lee County Utilities Authority has asked county residents to voluntarily limit irrigation and lawn watering to specific hours of the day.

LEESBURG -- In a notice sent to all of its customers, the Lee County Utilities Authority has asked county residents to voluntarily limit irrigation and lawn watering to specific hours of the day.

The notice said that extreme weather conditions led the authority to "request and encourage" customers to limit irrigation and non-essential watering to night time.

The authority specifically asked customers not to irrigate between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.  

