LEESBURG – Maria Daniella Perez’s odyssey began in Haiti, and it eventually took her to Miami, to Albany, to Atlanta, where she met her husband, George, and back to the area where, on Wednesday, the couple – along with four kids and Panda the dog – moved into their forever home.
The couple, Anashasiah, Isaac, Angel and Nadyah, moved into the first Habit for Humanity home completed by the Flint River chapter in three years. Habitat also is building a home for a military veteran next door to the Perezes in Leesburg.
When they arrived at the three-bedroom home on Lee Avenue after completing the closing, a welcome committee of Habitat personnel from around the area and local officials were waiting.
“When I got here I was so excited,” Perez said. “I didn’t expect all the people to be here. My living room was full of people. I feel so happy.”
With nearly all but friends and family gone, George and Maria rolled out her “black panther” rug, and the children explored.
The couple will pay off the $115,000 mortgage over 30 years with no interest. Payments, including insurance and taxes, will total about $510 per month.
Habitat “builds simple, decent, affordable homes," said Scooter Courtney of the Flint River Habitat chapter, which operates in Dougherty and Lee counties. “We sell at appraised value. Habitat turns that money (from mortgage payments) into another house.”
State Rep. CaMia Hopson, D-Albany, helped secure money through the Jack and Jill Foundation that so far has totaled some $58,000, he said. The foundation helped with one project in each of seven U.S. regions, and the Lee County Habitat construction was chosen for the Southeast.
“The main reason they wanted to build a house here was because of all the destruction of 2017,” Courtney said. “They wanted to help with that, especially the low-income housing.”
The foundation also is helping out with a swing set, reading corner, and washer and dryer.
Maria’s relocation to the Albany area is perhaps more unlikely than the family’s settling into their dream home. After her mother died, she was distraught, and 12-year-old Anastasiah, a child from a previous relationship who was 3 at the time, suggested getting in the car, leaving Miami and driving until the car ran out of gas.
That landed them in Jacksonville – not the right place, according to the toddler. When the tank next ran dry, they were in Albany.
“I listened to a 3-year-old and here I am,” Maria said.
During a temporary relocation to Atlanta, Maria met George working in a Golden Corral restaurant. She got his phone number, they went out soon thereafter, and three months later they were married.
“I met him and took him home with me,” she said. “Now we’ve been married about four years.”
They graduated together from Albany Technical College earlier this year, she with a degree in nursing and George in business management. Currently, Maria is the reigning Miss ATC.
“It’s been an experience,” George said. “An enjoyable, long and tiring experience – well worth it. It was a struggle to juggle school, the kids, and then we had to work 300 hours with Habitat.”
Rounding out the family are Isaac, 11, the couple’s 3-year-old, Nadyah, and Angel, 10, George’s niece for whom the couple have been granted custody.
“We don’t consider each other step-father, step-daughter, step-son,” he said. “When I came in, they became my kids.”
Maria won’t get to enjoy the first night sleeping in the new home. She has a night nursing shift, leaving George with mattresses stacked in one bedroom to arrange for the family for the evening.
As they embraced, Maria nearly broke into joyful tears.
“This is a home, my own home,” she said.