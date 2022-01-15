Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ronny Tucker from Leesburg, who is assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson, is hoisted by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Noah Padilla, from Bakersfield, Calif., from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during an open water search and rescue exercise.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf
APRA HARBOR, Guam – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ronny Tucker from Leesburg, who is assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson, is hoisted by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Noah Padilla, from Bakersfield, Calif., from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, during an open water search and rescue exercise.
HSC-23 and Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, are on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
With more than 90 percent of all trade travel by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.