LEESBURG – A new festival will revive a local tradition that fell by the wayside, with the first ‘Burg Bash bringing music, food, fun and fireworks to Leesburg this fall, hosted by the city and Lee County Chamber of Commerce.
“We used to have community days in the ‘90s, and it kind of phased out,” Lesley Barbosa, director of operations at the Lee Chamber, said. “We just wanted to bring a festival back to Leesburg. The city of Leesburg wanted to put on a family event, and then, of course, the chamber wanted to collaborate."
A stage has been constructed at 288 N. Smithville Road, next to Twin Oaks Elementary School, and is awaiting the addition of a roof and installation of electrical outlets in preparation for the Oct. 15 bash.
The free event will include kid’s activities, food vendors, arts and crafts, and a barbecue cook-off competition with prizes awarded.
“We’re going to have a pet pageant, so they can bring their pets out there,” Barbosa said.
Unbreakable Bloodline and the Relapse Band are on board to perform on the newly constructed stage.
“The fireworks will be at 9:45, wrapping up the event,” Barbosa said.
The upcoming event is already causing a buzz, and preparations are going on during work hours and beyond. While out after work, Barbosa said she encountered someone who told her, "I’ve got a group of people that would like to volunteer."
"That's awesome," she said "It’s a feel-good event. I think everybody is excited, kind of getting back to normal. We’re asking everybody to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. We’re going to have all kinds of kids' activities.”
The chamber is seeking sponsors and volunteers for the premiere of what is planned to be an annual festival in the city. The deadline for sponsors and volunteers to sign up is Sept. 15, and the deadline for the barbecue competition is Oct. 7.
The contact information is (229) 752-2422 or by email at lbarbosa@lee.ga.us. More information is available on the chamber’s Facebook page, where the barbecue application also can be found.
The name for the festival was derived from the high school’s headgear designed for the playoffs, Barbosa said.
“The basketball team had beanies made and it just had ‘’Burg’ on the beanies and it kind of stuck,” she said. “It’s going to be a family fun event, and we'd like to have all ages come out.”
Barbosa said the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the chamber, which has been canceled the previous two years due to COVID-19, is also back on for this year in December.
