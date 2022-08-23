LEESBURG – A new festival will revive a local tradition that fell by the wayside, with the first ‘Burg Bash bringing music, food, fun and fireworks to Leesburg this fall, hosted by the city and Lee County Chamber of Commerce.

“We used to have community days in the ‘90s, and it kind of phased out,” Lesley Barbosa, director of operations at the Lee Chamber, said. “We just wanted to bring a festival back to Leesburg. The city of Leesburg wanted to put on a family event, and then, of course, the chamber wanted to collaborate."

