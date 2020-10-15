TIFTON — Raegan Clack, a junior nursing major from Leesburg, has been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus, the ABAC Ambassadors.
Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors.
The Ambassadors assist ABAC by representing and promoting the college at a variety of community and campus events. They work to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty, alumni and the community.
To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 35 hours per semester to their service as Ambassadors.
