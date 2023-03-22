Legal drama surrounding Trump reaches a fever pitch but NY grand jury won't meet Wednesday

The legal drama surrounding Former President Donald Trump, here in 2022, is reaching a fever pitch.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images/FILE

The extraordinary legal peril surrounding Donald Trump is reaching a fever pitch at the same time the former president is forging ahead in a 2024 Republican primary that is increasingly dominated by criminal investigations in New York, Washington and Atlanta.

But there's no public information as to when or whether an indictment could be filed, leaving the former president and the public in suspense.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jamie Gangel, Sara Murray, Kaitlan Collins and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

Tags