Legal fight around abortion drug mifepristone escalates with new lawsuits challenging state restrictions

Mifepristone (Mifeprex) and Misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medication abortion, are seen at the Women's Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on June 17, 2022.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The legal fight around medication abortion -- the two-pill regimen that allows women to terminate their pregnancies -- escalated Wednesday with separate lawsuits filed in two states challenging their restrictions on the method.

One lawsuit was filed by GenBioPro, a major manufacturer of mifepristone, which is the first drug used in the medication abortion process, in West Virginia challenging the state's laws limiting access to the drug, including the outright ban on abortion lawmakers passed last year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News