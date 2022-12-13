Legal fight over termination of Trump-era border policy intensifies as GOP-led states ask appeals court to rule by Friday

A view from the camp by migrants in front of the US Border Patrol operations post across the river in Mexico on November 14.

 Carlos Ernesto Escalona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Nineteen GOP-led states have asked a federal appeals court to rule on their request to suspend the termination of a Trump-era border policy by Friday, according to a court filing.

It's the latest twist in ongoing litigation over a public health authority, known as Title 42, that was invoked under former President Donald Trump and allows officials to expel migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border.

