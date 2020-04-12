ALBANY -- State House Distreict 153 Rep. CaMia Hopson of Albany and Rep. Angelika Kausche of Johns Creek have teamed up to deliver 1,200 N95 masks to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital thanks to a donation from the SINO-USA Next Generation Foundation in Atlanta.
Phoebe is the epicenter of the rural COVID-19 outbreak in Georgia. The hospital was particularly hard-hit and is in great need of personal protective equipment (PPE). When Hopson reached out to her fellow legislators asking for donations to purchase supplies, she received a quick response from Rep. Kausche, who has been coordinating with the local Chinese-American community.
The metro Atlanta Chinese-American community has gone above and beyond in trying to fill the gap of desperately needed PPE. In the past few weeks, the SINO-USA Next Generation Foundation has purchased and received donations of more than 40,000 masks, 150 goggles, and 100 isolation gowns. The community has donated half of the supplies to nearly 20 hospitals and affiliated clinics, including Grady Hospital, Northside Hospital, Emory Healthcare, Piedmont Healthcare, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Georgia Regional Hospital, and now, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
“The outpouring of support our Albany community has received from all over the United States has been most appreciated," Hopson said. "I’m thankful to the SINO-USA Next Generation Foundation for stepping in and helping out by providing PPEs for our hospital staff. #AlbanyStrong is not just a trendy slogan -- it's simply who we are, and with the continued help of organizations such as this, we will continue to rise above this tragedy our community is experiencing."
“I was more than amazed that I got such a quick response from the Chinese community and am incredibly grateful for their commitment and dedication to fill the PPE gap," Kausche said. "Within less than 24 hours, we were able to deliver 1,200 masks to Albany. The only thing they needed was someone to deliver the supplies, so I stepped up and delivered them to Albany myself."
Charlie Bao, Director of SINO-USA Next Generation Foundation, said, “We believed it was our responsibility to stand up and reach out to Chinese-American communities to help our country, the United States of America. With the overwhelmingly strong support from the community, we have been working hard to source and purchase PPE from certified Chinese suppliers to donate to the hospitals in metro Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
“With the arrival of shipments, we will continue our donations to the most needed areas. We are in this together, and we will get through this together.”
SINO-USA Next Generation Foundation is a 501(c)(3)-approved charitable organization established in 2009, providing scholarships to help needy students complete their basic education in mainland China.
