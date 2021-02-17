ALBANY -- Student volunteers from schools in the Dougherty County School System came together Tuesday morning to give out food boxes to the families of DCSS students during the Helping Hands Ending Hunger food drive. More than 450 families were served, impacting more than 1,670 children and adults. Helping Hands organizes a food drive for DCSS families every third Tuesday of each month.
