EDITOR'S NOTE: Second in a series on education in the era of COVID-19 in southwest Georgia.
ALBANY -- When the unexpected hit the Albany area in March 2020, area college students were on spring break and their immediate plans didn’t include spending weeks away from their campuses.
Fortunately, for most students these days computers are second nature -- from the cellphone in the hand to tablets and laptops. That knowledge helped make part of the move to a virtual classroom environment seamless, at least as far as having access to lectures and classroom time were concerned.
However, there were challenges for students who were stuck away from the structured academic environment, said John Williams, an associate biology professor at Albany State University.
“They may have had to take on jobs,” he said. “They may have had to take care of families.”
Those were some of the responsibilities that some students encountered.
It also meant a big change for Williams.
“The biggest thing I had to adapt to is I’m a hands-on teacher,” he said. “Moving to the virtual challenge, which is not my preference, was a very big change. There is a lack of in-person engagement in a virtual space.”
Keeping in touch with students’ progress was easier in some ways via frequent online evaluations. Through those, Williams was able to take the pulse of which material students had mastered.
“It’s helped me evaluate students in real time,” he said.
Williams said he also found that the virtual format was ideal for allowing students to hear from experts at other locations. Prior to the pandemic, scheduling an outside speaker such as a physician or an expert from a graduate school depended on getting that person on campus.
“In virtual space, as long as the technology works and the time works, it’s easy to get in contact with speakers from all over the world,” he said. “We’ve been able to do that one or two times a week.
“It’s been very beneficial. That shows us we can continue to bring in these people who can’t be at the ASU space.”
With students off campus when the pandemic struck Albany in mid-March, the university moved to prepare for the new reality. After taking another week to ramp up for online instruction, classes resumed on March 30.
Through the time the campus was closed to students, the goal was to provide a quality education, said Shawn McGee, Albany State’s dean of academic and financial affairs.
“We implemented the Golden Ram guarantee -- we’re going to continue our academic excellence,” McGee said.
The effort paid off as the pass rate improved from 80 percent in spring 2019 to about 83 percent in spring 2020, he said. And the student retention rate, which was 50 percent in fall 2019 and had been improving before the pandemic, hit 70 percent in fall 2020.
“We saw an increase in the retention and graduation rate from spring 2019,” Williams said.
After the initial wave of the pandemic, the university moved to a hybrid model for fall 2020 and has moved forward to continue meeting students' needs, McGee said.
“That let us have that student engagement and provide a safe environment,” he said. “What we found is our students managed well.”
After the cancellation last year of many of the events that are part of the college experience, Albany State is looking to make virtual attendance a permanent part for students who cannot attend in person. That includes things such as town hall meetings and other student engagement events. Mental health services and counseling also were improved through the online experience.
“It continues to extend the reach of our campus presence,” Williams said. “We are able to stream these events. That was highly successful and highly popular. Before the pandemic we had a robust online offering, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Currently, staff are planning to return to the more traditional school setting in the fall, but also maintaining the enhancements offered by the virtual world.
“What we’re looking for this coming fall is we’re looking to a return to the pre-COVID normal,” Williams said. “We’re looking for a new normal like everybody else.”
To cope with the needs of students for laboratory experience, Albany State, once students were allowed to return to campus in limited numbers, moved to hold multiple opportunities with fewer students.
Simulation mannequins, including a robotic “pregnant” patient, also were made available for students in nursing and medical and health professions.
“There is lots of hands-on, especially in nursing and health programs,” Sarah Brinson, associate professor and dean of Albany State’s Darton College of Health Professions, said. “In the beginning, it was a huge challenge. We have secondary learning skills -- blood draws, family education -- across the spectrum of working with all kinds of patients. A lot of that couldn’t be put online.”
The college adapted by having some students attend in-person, with others watching online. About half in a classroom that previously held 24 would hold about 12 in the hybrid model, Brinson said.
“One nursing class may have four labs instead of one,” she said. “It added a lot of time to our day, to do that social distancing and make sure everybody is safe.”
Simulations also came on strong in the college, which includes 13 health areas.
“Up to 50 percent of those clinical skills can be performed with simulators,” Brinson said. “We’ve been able to do some of the clinical skills with simulators.”
Albany State established a task force early in the pandemic, and the communication it allowed proved invaluable, Brinson said. Training was provided for instructors who had limited or no experience in virtual teaching.
Like drawing blood, welding is a skill that requires students to work with the equipment that is part of the job.
Once the shelter-in-place order was lifted, students were allowed to return to Albany Technical College to get in their laboratory work in programs such as welding and construction, said Troycia Webb, dean of academic technology.
Earlier, students were able to receive their classroom instruction and allowed to make up the hands-on instruction they had missed. Computers were made available to check out for those who needed them.
“We were able to move everything gradually online so we had content for them,” Webb said. “Student break was moved up, giving students a week to get prepared.”
Simulation software was used as much as possible to keep students on track. When students were able to return, rigorous guidelines were followed, she said.
“Whatever students needed in order to come on campus and do that hands-on safely, that was what was provided, and for the instructors as well," Webb said. "Students were given a chance to get everything they needed. I don't feel like we fell too far behind."
