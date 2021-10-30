ALBANY -- The holidays should be a time to share food and fellowship, not COVID-19 or influenza, with friends and family was the message imparted by medical and community leaders who encouraged residents to get vaccinated ahead of turkey day.
While Dougherty County has hit the 50 percent mark of residents having at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, only 45 percent are fully vaccinated. The state recently hit a milestone with 50 percent of residents fully vaccinated.
“I know people are going to come together and gather, but please make sure you’re vaccinated before you sit down at the Thanksgiving dinner table and spend time with family,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said during a Friday news conference. “It’s just incredibly, incredibly important, because I don’t want to experience what we experienced last year.
“Let’s learn from the past. Let’s not repeat it, and let’s define our own future. Let’s take those steps necessary to protect those we love.”
On Friday, the 41 patients hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities represents an 81 percent decrease from the high point of the current surge driven by the delta variant of the disease. Hospitalizations were down 29 percent from the previous week.
Since the surge began in July the hospitals in Albany, Americus and Sylvester have admitted 1,041 patients for treatment of COVID-19, Dr. James Black, director of emergency services at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said. Of the 41 patients hospitalized on Friday, 15 were in critical care units and 12 were on respirators.
“Unfortunately, since our last press conference last Friday we have lost five patients to COVID,” Black said. “Five patients have died. As of yesterday, 88 percent of our patients were unvaccinated.”
While the current surge of that virus is starting to recede, medical professionals are bracing for a flu season expected to be more severe than last year, and influenza cases are on the rise and expected to peak in a few months.
The lower number of COVID-19 patients has allowed Phoebe to fully staff clinics and resume a full schedule for surgical procedures, Black said. The physician urged individuals who delayed medical care during the time that clinics were short-staffed to schedule an appointment.
Noting the time it takes from receiving a first vaccination to achieving peak protection is 42 days for the Pfizer vaccine and about 56 days for the Moderna version, Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen encouraged unvaccinated residents to take action.
“Thanksgiving, Christmas are right around the corner,” he said.
