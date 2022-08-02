libertarian.png

ATLANTA — The Libertarian Party of Georgia has filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States to seek relief from the oppressive ballot access laws that limit third-party representation and disenfranchise voters.

The party's actions come as a result of an ongoing legal battle between the Libertarian Party of Georgia and the Secretary of State over the requirement that third-party and independent candidates must collect large numbers of signatures before their names can appear on Georgia ballots for district races.

