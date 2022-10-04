libertarians.png

Three Libertarian Party candidates -- from left, gubernatorial candidate Shane Hazel, secretary of state candidate Ted Metz and U.S. senate candidate Chase Oliver -- say they hope to make a difference in the upcoming election.

 Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- The major party candidates running for Georgia’s top elected positions have become household names, but when voters enter their polling places next month, they will encounter some names that have not been blaring from their TV speakers or plastered across their social media feeds.

The Libertarian Party of Georgia is fielding candidates for senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture and commissioner of labor.

