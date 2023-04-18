pat quail 2.jpg

Pat Wilson

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA – Creative Home Ideas, a YMF company and design-house focused on home fashion, will create 70 new jobs and invest more than $15 million in a new distribution and light manufacturing facility in Liberty County.

“Last year, 85% of jobs created through economic development projects were located outside metro Atlanta, and we're proud to welcome even more opportunity to rural areas like Liberty County,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Through our reliable infrastructure, growing broadband connections, and world-class work force development programs, the Peach State is attracting unprecedented levels of job creation. This is just the latest example of that success, and we're thankful that Creative Home Ideas had Georgia on their minds when they made this choice.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags