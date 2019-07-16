ALBANY — Liberty House of Albany has been serving victims of domestic violence in the Albany area and surrounding communities for nearly four decades.
And soon, they will be able to serve victims and their children in a new, improved facility.
Liberty House broke ground on the new 5,000-square-foot facility with 21 beds in June, and it will kick off its capital campaign for the project with a "Raise the Roof" fundraiser at Pretoria Fields on Saturday.
The new shelter will be larger and is also being designed specifically for Liberty House and its needs.
"The shelter we currently have is a three-story home that we acquired in the early '80s," Liberty House Executive Director Diane Rogers said. "It has met the immediate need for many years, but it was not designed for us. We just made what we had work, but it's not the most effective or efficient, and it's not in the best environment.
"The architect designed this (new) shelter with the work we do in mind, so everything will be laid out like it needs to be ... so that services can be accessed. It's just going to be a more comfortable, more healing, environment, and there will be space to do the services that we really need to provide. Our new space will be larger, but more importantly, laid out in a manner that's more efficient."
Rogers said that the nonprofit organization has served more than 6,000 domestic violence victims and their children since the early '80s, and she said she was excited about the potential for even more in the future.
"What we're doing now is going to affect this community for so many years to come," Rogers said. "It's overwhelming but exciting that we're going to have a facility that will truly be therapeutic and truly meets needs in a much better way than we have in the past."
The fundraiser at Pretoria Fields on Saturday will officially kick off the capital campaign for the shelter, and Rogers and the rest of the organization are asking members of the public to "come build with us."
"It's sort of a coming-out event where we can just announce publicly what is going on with our capital campaign," Rogers said. "We will have a brief video that we had made ... that has several people that we have served as well as people we haven't served but (who) have been affected by domestic violence. It'll be a really good educational tool for people to learn about domestic violence. We'll also reveal our architectural renderings (of the new shelter), which we have not shown to anyone yet. We're excited about that as well."
Pretoria Fields will donate $1 to Liberty House from every pint sold on Saturday night, and Rogers said there will also be information for attendees about different sponsorship opportunities. There is no cost of admission.
The event will take place from 4-9 p.m., and there will be musical entertainment from Jen & Tonic and Backseat Driving during that time as well, with a brief break around 6 p.m. for a presentation.
In addition to the musical entertainment, there will also be food trucks from The Rocket and Smoke & Fire.