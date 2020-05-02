ALBANY – Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced a $10,000 donation to the Phoebe Foundation – nominated by Richard Doherty of Doherty, Duggan, Hart & Tiernan Insurance – as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent insurance agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation will go directly to Phoebe Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to Phoebe Putney Health System and the patients Phoebe serves.
“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Phoebe Foundation during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” Doherty said. “Phoebe Foundation has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”
The $10,000 will go toward purchasing lab equipment, a $500,000 investment, which will help expedite the COVID-19 testing process. With more than 1,500 test results still pending, it takes 48-72 hours to receive results from outside commercial labs. By bringing testing in-house, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital staff will be able to process 300 tests a day, providing much-needed relief to some and expedited treatment for others.
“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where they live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance's independent agent giving program manager.
The Albany community can get involved and give back to the Phoebe Foundation by making a financial commitment or an in-kind contribution of much-needed personal protective equipment during this time of crisis. For more information, visit www.supportphoebe.org.
Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have a rich history in supporting local and national causes on the corporate level with the Liberty Mutual Foundation, Safeco Foundation, the employee involvement program Liberty Torchbearers, as well as through its Independent Agent Giving programs. In addition to $1 million for the emergency community support grants, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance already committed to invest $375,000 into local nonprofits in 2020 through the Independent Agent Giving programs, Make More Happen and Change Agents.
For more information, visit www.agentgiving.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.