ALBANY – Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to serve as a member of the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee Regional Water Planning Council.
The vision of the council, according to state officials, is to manage water resources in a sustainable manner to support the region’s economy, to protect public health and natural systems, and to enhance the quality of life for the region’s citizens.
Goals of the council to support its vision includes ensuring access to water resources for existing and future water users in the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee region; sustaining the region’s aquifers, most particularly the Floridian aquifer, in a healthy condition that will continue to support the natural systems and economic activities of the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee region; maintaining the production-agriculture-based economy of the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee region, and supporting sustainable economic growth in the region.
“The Flint River is at the heart of Dougherty County, providing both a natural resource and recreational feeder for our local and statewide citizens,” McCoy said in a news release. “I am honored and excited to be chosen by the lieutenant governor to serve on this council and look forward to the opportunities to work with other colleagues in our district to continue to work to sustain this resource.”
For more information about the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee Regional Water Planning Council, visit https://waterplanning.georgia.gov/water-planning-regions/lower-flint-ochlockonee-water-planning-region/lower-flint-ochlockonee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.