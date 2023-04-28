Life in the ocean's 'twilight zone' could disappear due to the climate crisis

Small crustaceans known as Megacalanus princeps live in the ocean's twilight zone at a depth of 1,000 meters in the Northeast Atlantic.

 Natural Visions/Alamy Stock Photo

One of Earth's largest habitats could see its rich diversity of life reduced by the end of the century due to the climate crisis.

The ocean's mesopelagic zone, also called the "twilight zone," is located between 656 feet and 3,280 feet (200 meters to 1,000 meters) below the surface.

