pat quail 2.jpg

Pat Wilson

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA – One of the world’s largest privately held companies in the biopharmaceutical industry will invest $250 million in a new plant in Athens-Clarke County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

California-based Meissner Corp. plans to create more than 1,700 jobs during the next eight years at the facility in Winterville.

