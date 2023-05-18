(CNN) — A limousine company worker who authorities say hired the driver involved in a 2018 limo wreck that killed 20 people in upstate New York was found guilty Wednesday of 20 counts of manslaughter.

Nauman Hussain, who is the son of the limo company’s owner, was convicted in a jury trial of manslaughter in the second degree for each person who died – the driver, all 17 passengers and two pedestrians – in the crash in Schoharie, New York.

CNN’s Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags