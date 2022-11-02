Judge says Lindsey Graham must answer questions to grand jury but limits scope of testimony

Lindsey Graham

ATLANTA - The U.S. Supreme Court ordered U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Tuesday to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The ruling vacated a temporary stay Associate Justice Clarence Thomas had granted Graham.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News