Nature documentaries have never been more visually breathtaking — drone footage and high-definition photography make watching animals in their native habitats a majestic spectacle.

What's sometimes lost in this feast for the eyes is the sonic world of animals — audible to humans in the case of birdsong. For other animals such as bats, whales and other undersea creatures, their sounds exist in a realm beyond our sensory bubble.

"Animals: Art, Science and Sound" is at the British Library in London until Monday, August 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News