Live broadcasts of Albany City Commission meetings to start on Tuesday

ALBANY -- Albany has a new show hitting the airwaves, as the Albany City Commission meetings will be broadcast on local access television and online beginning Tuesday.
The move comes after City Commissioner Demetrius Young, who took office in January, began recording meetings and posting them on his Facebook page. Young, who on Monday made a video announcing the upcoming live broadcasts of meetings, pointed to one watcher of his program as evidence there is interest among the public.
Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner saw the most recent posting and responded with a letter detailing nearly $1 million in property taxes and payments made by the hospital system in 2019, Young said. That letter came after some commissioners questioned the system’s exemptions during that meeting.
“Scott Steiner was actually watching the feed from my phone, and that’s how he heard to send the tax information,” Young said after making the video outside the downtown Government Center building. “People were watching. People want to watch. I think it was right on time for him to see that.”
When he checks his Facebook page during meetings, Young said, about 15 to 20 people are watching at any given time. But most of those who view his videos do so after the meetings. Beginning Tuesday, the commission meetings will be broadcast live on the city’s public access Channel 16, Youtube and the city’s website, albanyga.gov. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
The videos will give residents insight into how their government is working, Young said.
“(It’s) mainly transparency,” he said. “There was the attitude out in the community the government wasn’t being transparent enough. A lot of people couldn’t make it to meetings.
“You know, when people can’t see things, that’s how rumors start. That was my intention coming into office, bringing more transparency in.”
The decision also brings the city into the modern age of live video feeds and how people use their cell phones, he said. Young said he doesn’t think the broadcasts will lead to grandstanding by commissioners.
“I don’t think you will have that with this particular commission, as long as you’re having honest deliberations,” he said. “I don’t think it can do anything but help.”
Among the items on Tuesday’s commission agenda are an update on the CoVid-19 virus from Southwest Public Health District Director Charles Ruis, an amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance to allow for a downtown entertainment district and consideration of a $142,000 contract for the design of a transit development plan.
Another topic on the agenda is adding a second monthly morning work session. Under the proposal, there would be two 8 a.m. meetings on the first and third Tuesdays each month and a regular meeting on the fourth Tuesday.
