ALBANY -- Albany police officials announced Sunday that Tara Irvin, 48, has been charged with felony murder/family violence after she was arrested in the death of her her live-in boyfriend.
While responding to a domestic call at 529 Dorsett Ave. between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Albany Police Department officers found Quartavious Beasley, 36, deceased. Their report indicated Beasley had been stabbed in the chest.
After initially announcing no suspects had been taken into custody in a news release Saturday, an updated release sent Sunday said Irvin had been charged with the crime.
Beasley is the eighth homicide victim in the city this year.
