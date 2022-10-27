Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democratic congresswoman facing tough reelection and will campaign for her

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, left, has endorsed Elissa Slotkin, a Democratic House colleague from Michigan, locked in a competitive reelection fight and will campaign for her next week.

 CQ-Roll Call, Inc./AFP/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has endorsed a Democratic House colleague from Michigan locked in a competitive reelection fight and will campaign for her next week.

In a statement Thursday, Cheney described Rep. Elissa Slotkin, with whom she serves on the Armed Services Committee, as "a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons."

Recommended for you

Tags