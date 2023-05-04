BLAKELY — The final tally of animals collected from a menagerie of sorts at a Blakely residence totaled a staggering 122, including cats, rabbits, chickens, dogs, ferrets, guinea pigs, lizards and a turtle, and some Weaver Drive residents may be breathing a cleaner sigh of relief.
An Albany Humane Society employee who was part of the team that extracted the animals described a house where cats were kept in a bathroom and a rabbit in a laundry hamper, with roaches, spiders and flies throughout the house. Animals were also kept in closets. The rabbit recovered from the hamper appeared to have neurological damage due to malnutrition.
“There was no ventilation (in the bathroom),” Payton Jarrell said. “There was a back porch that had been enclosed with chickens in glass fish tanks. The feces and ammonia (odor) was very strong.”
Members of Albany Humane Society’s recently formed animal crime scene unit team, along with the Atlanta Humane Society, a Blakely veterinarian and Blakely police worked for as long as 12 hours extracting the animals, some of which were kept in crates and outbuildings.
Police began investigating after two dogs housed at the property got out of the yard, Blakely Police Chief Will Caudill said, and that investigation led police to secure a search warrant.
Jackolyn Groves, 38, and Crystal Groves, 39, each was charged with three counts of animal cruelty, according to the Early County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have not had a bond hearing in the case.
“We have gotten different complaints in the city for the last couple of years, but nothing to this extent,” Caudill said of the residence. “There were some complaints about animals running at large.”
Several of the animals had injuries that could bring charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, the chief said. The two women also face dozens of additional charges related to treatment of the animals.
Now Humane Society staff is working to treat the animals, including deworming, treating for fleas and ticks, antibiotics, heartworm testing and behavioral testing, both those taken to the shelter in Blakely and 20 cats being housed at the Albany shelter, AHS Director Lulu Kaufman said.
“All of the cats had upper respiratory infections,” she said.
On Friday, the AHS will transport all but one of those cats and an additional six taken from another animal hoarding case in Blakely two weeks ago to the Best Friends Animal Society in Marietta, which has agreed to accept the cats and work to find adoptive homes for them.
“I want to give a special thank you to Best Friends Animal Society for taking all of these cats from these hoarding situations,” Kaufman said. “They do great work.”
In Blakely, Caudill said that after the search was conducted and animals were removed from the house, some in the Groves’ neighborhood have thanked police. One man said he had been unable to sleep because of the situation.
“I don’t know whether it was the odor or the noise,” Caudill said.