Lizards, ferrets and a turtle among 122 animals removed from Blakely residence in hoarding case

The extractions at a Blakely residence that turned up 122 animals took 12 hours to search through crates and outbuildings at the Weaver Drive residence, officials said.

BLAKELY — The final tally of animals collected from a menagerie of sorts at a Blakely residence totaled a staggering 122, including cats, rabbits, chickens, dogs, ferrets, guinea pigs, lizards and a turtle, and some Weaver Drive residents may be breathing a cleaner sigh of relief.

An Albany Humane Society employee who was part of the team that extracted the animals described a house where cats were kept in a bathroom and a rabbit in a laundry hamper, with roaches, spiders and flies throughout the house. Animals were also kept in closets. The rabbit recovered from the hamper appeared to have neurological damage due to malnutrition.

