ALBANY -- Despite the current global pandemic, the Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. continues to impact the community with much-needed invaluable services. The sorority has claimed November as EAF (Educational Advancement Foundation) Awareness Month in support of lifelong learning.
EAF focuses on providing scholarships, fellowships, endowments, grants, etc. to make a difference in the lives of others. However, during the first week of this month, the chapter’s EAF committee is sharing a Facebook posting pertinent to EAF awareness.
The sorority has reported that more than $6 million of EAF funding has been awarded to multiple educational services.
“The Educational Advancement Foundation succeeds through the generosity of friends and corporate and community supporters," officials with the sorority said in a news release. "Generous contributions make it possible for individuals from all over the world and all walks of life to complete a program of study, obtain seed money to transform an idea into a reality, or start or complete a research project.”
However, donations to the Educational Advancement Foundation also support community service organizations and community service projects that target various communities, including volunteer programs related to scholarship and academic pursuits. Making a difference would not be possible without the commitment and volunteer efforts of the Educational Advancement Foundation’s donors and contributors.
Delta Eta Omega Chapter EAF Committee Chairwoman Shelby Pouncil has emphasized that November’s primary focal point reflects a generic review of EAF’s roles and the impact of its various educational helping service initiatives, coupled with the communities making donations for its sustainability. Other committee members, including Chapter President Debra Capers, Annette Scott, Janice Hardy, Sara Benson, Brenda Bishop, Damatia Blake, Ashley Capers, Lavonda Gervin, Cheryl Giles, Deborah Harper, Tamika Kates, extend gratitude to the community for donating to EAF.
Contributions are tax deductible.
Virtual activities this week that are part of EAF Awareness Month include:
-- Monday: EAF kickoff video/IQ slides -- history, mission, partners, ways to give, campaign recognition and donation levels;
-- Tuesday: EAF History video -- contribution forms;
-- Wednesday: Scholarships -- types, objectives, eligibility, criteria, selections, deadlines;
-- Thursday: Endowments -- HBCU 2020 recipients;
-- Friday: Fellowship.
Interested persons or organizations may donate to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Educational Advancement Foundation Inc. at AKA1908.com or AKAEAF.org.
