Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s local chapter is partnering with the Stay Well and The W. Montagne Cobb/NMA Heath Institute in hosting a Stay Well Community Health Fair and Vaccine event Sept. 24 at Monroe Comprehensive High School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
ALBANY -- For more than five decades, critical health concerns have continued to cast a plague across the globe. Because multiple health issues are surging in area communities, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the nation’s oldest black sorority, has worked to implement its mandated health initiative of serve the local community.
Alpha Kappa Alpha has been proactively involved in serving others since 1908. With a tradition of rendering services, the sorority’s local chapter, Delta Eta Omega, is taking part in a national health project initiative as a top priority, joining the community’s medical team to help alleviate, prevent and eradicate health problems that the community is encountering.
As a vital community service project, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s local chapter is partnering with The Stay Well and The W. Montagne Cobb/NMA Heath Institute in hosting a Stay Well Community Health Fair and Vaccine event Sept. 24 at Monroe Comprehensive High School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
This health-driven event will be educational-based and fun-filled for the entire community. Along with giveaways, kid zones, Zumba, etc., free COVID vaccinations and resources, and health screenings will be provided, coupled with panel discussions from experts (doctors, nurses, patients, etc.) Additionally, exhibits and informational sessions pertinent to mental health, domestic violence, social services resources, diabetes, hypertension, and more.
This activity is one of the many sorority events that shows that Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. cares, sorority officials said in a news release.
Whether you're just looking to take a weekend day-trip or you are looking to start planning what to do with the kids over fall break, here are some Georgia travel options that won't break the bank. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.