ALBANY -- Asked to name some of the community organizations the local Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. had actively supported over its 75-year history in Albany, Gail Griffin, the sorority's fundraising chairwoman, rattled off a list that's, essentially, a who's who of southwest Georgia nonprofits.
"Let's see ... there are college scholarships that we give each year," Griffin said. "There's the Salvation Army, NAMI, United Way, Boys and Girls Clubs, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, Strive2Thrive, the monthly meal we do for senior citizens ..."
A listener gets the feeling she could go on for a while.
No group would be able to have such a large impact on a community without the community's involvement, and the ladies of the Delta Eta Omega Chapter are asking members of the community to help them continue their calling. The local Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter will host a "Day of Giving" Saturday in which they're asking for donations to help fund their various programs.
"We're having a kickoff at our sorority house at 606 N. Jackson St. from 1-3 p.m. Saturday," Griffin said. "We're asking the community to drop by with their donations during that time. For those who can't come by, they can go to our Facebook page and donate there.
"This day of giving is the kickoff for our fundraising season. We'll continue to accept donations through November."
In a news release sent to local media, sorority officials asked individuals to help make a difference in the community and the lives of those living in the community.
"We have fed the hungry, educated our community through health and education, and donated thousands of dollars in scholarships," the news release said. "Our organization is deeply rooted in making a difference in the lives of others. We could not do this task without the hard-working women in our sorority or without the support of our community.
"Because we’ve seen a considerable economic impact in our community, we want to alleviate some of this burden. We can only do this through fundraising and advocacy. The Delta Eta Omega Chapter Inc. of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. asks for your help. Please join us on our Day of Giving. On Oct. 22, from 1-3 p.m., we will be live at our sorority house, 606 N. Jackson St., receiving donations. All donations will be used in our community to help those in need. Please make your donations via cash, check, money order, or PayPal. The PayPal link and QR Code are on our Facebook Page."