ALBANY -- With a new one-shot drug approved over the weekend by the FDA for emergency use to combat the COVID-19 virus and local numbers continuing to fall, there is growing -- if cautious -- optimism that the end of the global pandemic may be in sight.
With Phoebe Putney Health System officials announcing Monday that the number of COVID patients at its facilities in Albany and Americus has plummeted to 42, Gov. Brian Kemp offered more good news: that the state of Georgia has now surpassed 2 million in COVID vaccine administration.
"With (the most recent) 1 million doses administered in just 25 days, we continue to make significant progress in vaccinating more vulnerable Georgians" Kemp said in a news release announcing that the state had administered 2,048,591 vaccine doses. "Over 830,000 seniors have received at least one shot, accounting for nearly 60 percent of Georgia's over-65 population. With the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and increased dose allocation from both Pfizer and Moderna, the state expects more vaccines will be available in the coming weeks."
Local officials, remaining cautious while celebrating numbers that have fallen precipitously in less than a month, said late last week that the time to celebrate will be "when the number (of COVID-19 patients) reaches zero." On Monday, the number still admitted to the Phoebe North and Phoebe main campus facilities in Albany was 32. The number at Sumter Regional Hospital in Americus was 10.
