ALBANY -- Longleaf Dental Associates announced this week that Dr. Martin B. Clark has joined the practice as a partner.
Born and raised in Albany, Clark said it is fulfilling to practice in the community he has always called home. He graduated as the salutatorian from Albany High School in 2008 and continued his education at the University of Georgia, where he graduated magna cum laude in 2011.
Clark received his dental degree in 2016 from Georgia Regents University (formerly the Medical College of Georgia). Following graduation, Clark joined Longleaf Dental Associates as an associate dentist practicing alongside his brother, Dr. Charles L. Clark Jr., and Dr. Jeffery R. Singleton.
Martin Clark is a member of the Georgia Dental Association, Southwest District Dental Society, the American Dental Association, and he participates in the Spear Dental Education Study Club.
Clark is married to Ivy Inman Clark, who is a K4 teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School. The couple is expecting their first child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.