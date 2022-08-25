ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant.
Local owners and operators of McDonald's restaurants in Georgia are funding the Golden Grants program, first started in Atlanta, for the first time. The program will award $20,000 in grants to various teachers and organizations to positively impact the lives of thousands of students.
This year, 30 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of projects, including 10 $1,000 grants and 20 $500 grants.
Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology and COVID-19 relief efforts. Activities and programs must be executed by Dec. 31, 2023 in one of the counties listed on www.goldengrantsga.com.
“The hard work of teachers and community leaders on behalf of our students is immensely appreciated," Andy Harrelson, president of Business Unit 37, said in a news release. "The Golden Grants program is a great opportunity to support educators that impact our next generation of leaders.
“Our youths are vital to the pulse of our communities, and we recognize the importance of supporting education in our neighborhoods.”
Golden Grants are available in Richmond, Columbia, Burke, McDuffie, Lincoln, Wilkes, Warren, Jefferson, Jenkins, Screven, Baker, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Worth, Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Russell, Stewart, Talbot, Bibb, Crawford, Jones, Monroe, Twiggs, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties.
Eligible teachers and organizations are invited to submit an application at www.goldengrantsfl.com. The deadline to enter is Aug. 31, and grant recipients will be announced in October 2022.
