THOMASVILLE – Wing Zone, known for its cooked-to-order chicken wings, debuted its newest location, and third in the state of Georgia, on Monday in Thomasville at 1527 E. Jackson St. Wing Zone will bring what officials with the company called "a fresh look and feel to the Wing Zone brand" in the Thomasville area.
The Thomasville location is the first Wing Zone to open with the new brand refresh, which features upgrades that will offer the fastest, most efficient technology on the market, a revamped menu and an energized restaurant design and experience.
A grand opening event will be held on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 11 a.m. During the grand opening event, the new location will be raffling off a years’ worth of free wings to a lucky visitor. Free food and giveaways will be part of the celebration, and gas prices will be lowered at the conjoined Susie Q’s Food Convenience Store to celebrate.
Focusing on its wings and tenders while offering in-shop curated music and a revolutionary scent strategy, Wing Zone of Thomasville will transform the way local wing enthusiasts experience the brand. With a more vibrant color scheme and trimmed-down cook time to cubbies designed for quick, grab-and-go pickup and delivery options, the Thomasville location offers an efficient, modern take on chicken wing consumption.
The new Thomasville Wing Zone is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Sagar and Nikul Patel. The company was founded in 1999 by Sagar’s father, Tommy Patel. The Thomasville-based corporation has steadily grown to operate 65 convenience stores in the southeast.
“Thomasville is our hometown, and we believe there is a huge demand for a place that satisfies your craving for flavorful, cooked-to-order chicken wings and tenders,” Sagar Patel said. “The opening of our Wing Zone location is very exciting, as we wanted to bring a beautiful new concept to our community and we want everyone to be as excited as we are for Wing Zone to come to Thomasville.”
Wing Zone Thomasville is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. For additional information, visit wingzone.com or call the location at (229) 236-2693.