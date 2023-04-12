THOMASVILLE – Wing Zone, known for its cooked-to-order chicken wings, debuted its newest location, and third in the state of Georgia, on Monday in Thomasville at 1527 E. Jackson St. Wing Zone will bring what officials with the company called "a fresh look and feel to the Wing Zone brand" in the Thomasville area.

The Thomasville location is the first Wing Zone to open with the new brand refresh, which features upgrades that will offer the fastest, most efficient technology on the market, a revamped menu and an energized restaurant design and experience.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags