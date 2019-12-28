ALBANY — For Georgia lawmakers the budget is the state’s biggest item in a normal year.
With Gov. Brian Kemp seeking reductions in spending by some departments for the remaining half of the current fiscal year, and 6 percent cuts next year and a pay raise for teachers on his wish list, the legislative session starting in January should be an interesting one.
The cuts are not supposed to impact spending on public education for the state’s 1.7 million children in grades K-12, colleges and universities or for the state’s Medicaid program.
However, the sheer amount of the cuts means that some programs will be affected, and there likely will be less money available for local governments, said state Rep. CaMia Hopson, D-Albany.
“Unfortunately, it’s going to hurt people with health care and mental health issues,” she said. “Some of the cuts will unfortunately cut into the services that are critical to people. You have to take care of the elderly, veterans, children and our people with mental health (issues) and the disabled.”
Georgia’s approved budget for the fiscal year ending on June 30 was $27.5 billion — before the cuts requested by Kemp. Kemp has requested certain state agencies cut spending by 4 percent for the remainder of the 2020 budget year and is asking for an additional 6 percent in 2021.
Legislators also are considering a tax cut, which would cut revenues. With the tax cuts and pay raises for teachers, state money for cities and counties should be harder to come by, Hopson said.
“If we can find some kind of way where the tax cuts don’t severely impact the budget, then there will be money available, but I don’t foresee that happening,” she said.
Another priority for the state is continuing to assist farmers devastated by storms in 2017 and 2018, state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, said.
The state approved spending $500 million to help farmers recover, but farmers are still hurting, she said. The loss of pecan trees, for example, is one that takes years to recover.
“They are still suffering from the loss in the pecan industry, especially because it takes decades for trees to grow and produce,” she said. “A lot of our cities also were devastated by Hurricane Michael. We want to make sure everybody is taken care of.”
Making sure education is adequately funded is another budget priority for Sims. Adequate yearly progress, she said, is just that, adequate, but not the standard that students deserve.
“Adequate progress is not enough for those students who must compete on a global (stage), she said. “We need out children to be labeled more than just adequate. We need to go beyond that.
“In many of our counties, it is a struggle to attract qualified superintendents and curriculum specialists. Teachers must receive professional pay, the same as pay for other professionals.”
With the cuts requested by the governor in other programs, salary increases for teachers may be hard to fund, state Rep. Winfred Dukes said.
“One of the biggest things is the governor has made a commitment to give teachers a raise of $5,000,” he said. “It may be difficult to see how the teachers will get their raise.
“We will continue to work diligently to make sure education is funded adequately to ensure educational advances are continued.”