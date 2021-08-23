ALBANY -- Summer may be drawing to a close, but there’s still time for kids to enjoy some fun in the sun while also learning important life skills.
Albany’s Cub Scout Pack 3 and Boy Scout Troops 3 and 13 are inviting area youngsters to explore the joys of scouting Saturday at this year’s annual Water Games, held at their St. Teresa’s home base.
Now in its seventh year, Waters Games introduces girls and boys in kindergarten through high school to the world of scouting.
Whether it's K-5 kids in Cub Scouts or the older kids in Boy Scouts, scouting is a great way to expose students not only to traditional scouting endeavors like hiking, camping and enjoying nature, but to exciting, hands-on areas of study like robotics, technology, architecture and biology.
“I’ve been involved in scouting since I was a kid, and there’s no program that’s had as profound an impact on my life than scouting,” Troop 3 Assistant Scoutmaster and Eagle Scout Houston Daniel said. “I learned important life and leadership skills I still use every day, while also forging lifelong friendships with other fellow scouts. As a scout leader and father, whose own son is now well on his way to earning his Eagle (designation), I see first-hand how powerful the lessons learned in scouting can be. I encourage any child, or parent, looking to experience something new and exciting to come check us out. It really is a lot of fun.”
Water Games will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa’s School with some wet and wild fun for all ages.
Anyone attending should come prepared to get wet, so wear appropriate clothing that can get messy, including shoes. Towels also are encouraged. Kids also can bring one or more water blasters for the big water war held each year.
The event is open to the entire community, especially all area kindergarten-10th graders. The event is a great opportunity to expose kids to the world of scouting and the powerful impact it can have on young lives.
“I can’t tell you how much fun we’ve had being a part of scouting through Pack 3 and now Pack 13,” area resident Brad McEwen said. “My oldest son joined Pack 3 in first grade, as just another way to have fun and meet new kids, and it could not have been a better experience. He’s had tons of fun and made some great new friends, all while learning some really cool stuff. Now that he’s in middle school, he’s crossed over to Boy Scouts in Troop 3 and is still having a blast.”
St. Teresa’s School is located at 417 Edgewood Lane, just one block off Gillionville and right around the corner from the Albany Area YMCA.
Pack 3 (Cub Scouts) is a family scouting pack open to both boys and girls in grades K-5. The members of Troop 3 (Boy Scouts) are boys in sixth-12th grades, and Troop 13 is made up of girls in grades 6-12.
For additional details about Water Games or to learn more about scouting through St. Teresa’s, contact Daniel at (229) 854-1159 or by email at dhoustondaniel@ymail.com. To learn more about scouting in general, or for information about other packs and troops in the area, visit beascout.org.
