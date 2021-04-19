ALBANY -- The Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 141 in Albany will host its annual Confederate Memorial Service Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at the CSA Memorial Park on Philema Road.
The observance is held each year during April, which is Confederate History and Heritage Month in the state. The designation was ratified by the Georgia General Assembly in 2009.
The ceremony will pay tribute to the Confederate battle flag, according to SCV Camp 141 Commander James King.
"The Confederate flag represents honor, faith, courage, dignity, integrity, chivalry, Christian values, respect for womanhood, strong family ties, patriotism, self-reliance, limited constitutional federal government, states rights, and belief in the free enterprise system," King said in a news release. "It symbolizes the noble spirit of the Southern people, the rich heritage, the traditions of the South and the dynamic and vigorous Southern culture. No other symbol so proudly says 'Dixie' as the Cross of St. Andrew waving in the breeze.
"Liberals have falsely indoctrinated many black Americans to believe the flag represents racism, bigotry and a painful reminder of slavery. But white Christian Southerners who fly the Confederate battle flag are not the enemy of responsible black Americans who are working to better themselves."
Saturday's memorial service will include a musical tribute to the Confederate States of America consisting of CSA songs and Southern Gospel. Music will be preformed by Ed Eschman and the band Southern Sounds. The formal memorial service will begin with an invocation by Pastor Bobby Brown, followed by a singalong of the Southern National Anthem, "Dixie." George Ray Houston, the poet laurate of the Georgia SCV Division, will read the poem "The Long, Lonesome Road."
The event's keynote speaker is Eugene "Bo" Slack, who is the commander of the Sylvester SCV Camp Yancey Independents. He will present a summary of the lives of Christian CSA Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson. Following Slack's speech, King will read the order and date of the secession of states that formed the Confederate States of America. Descendants of each state who are in attendance will stand to be recognized when the state in which their ancestor served as a soldier is called and a flower will be placed at the CSA Monument in memory of the soldiers of that CSA state.
A rifle and cannon salute by re-enactors in Confederate uniform will be followed by a singalong of "Amazing Grace" and the event will conclude with a benediction by Brown.
All members of the public who have an interest in Confederate history and heritage are invited to attend. For additional information contact King at jkingantiquearms@bellsouth.net or (229) 854-1944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.