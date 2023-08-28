Hurricane Michael leaves path of devastation in Albany, southwest Georgia

Albany Fire Department Chief and EMA Director Cedric Scott said the city/county Emergency Operation Center will be activated ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

 File Photo

ALBANY – On its current trajectory Tropical Storm Idalia is not expected to have a significant impact on the Albany area, with the biggest impact predicted to the east, weather experts say.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the storm had sustained winds of 70 miles per hour but was strengthening ahead of a predicted landfall whose path had Gainesville, Fla., and Valdosta near the center of its cone.

