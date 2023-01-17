AMERICUS — A number of area residents were among the more than 600 students who earned undergraduate or graduate degrees from Georgia Southwestern State University during the college’s fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony, held recently in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
Among the graduates were:
Erin Johnson of Albany, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting;
Landon Littleton of Albany, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting;
Kaleb Albritton of Leesburg, Master in Business Administration;
Erin Andrews of Leesburg, Master in Business Administration;
Whitney Ford of Albany, Master in Business Administration;
Carly Hall of Albany, Master in Business Administration;
Hunter McLain of Leesburg, Master in Business Administration;
Richard Ware of Albany, Master in Business Administration;
Joshua Gerstel of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;
Reginald Hammonds of Albany, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;
Victoria Roberson of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;
David Weiss of Smithville, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;
Robert Ladimer of Leesburg, Bachelor of Arts in dramatic arts;
Brittney Brooks of Leesburg, Master of Education in early childhood education;
Lauren Fallin of Albany, Master in Education in early childhood education;
Linda Goodwin of Sylvester, Master in Education in early childhood education;
Lindsey Kinney of Albany, Master in Education in early childhood education;
Hannah Sullivan of Albany, Master in Education in early childhood education;
Audrey Taylor of Leesburg, Master in Education in early childhood education;
Cassidy Turner of Leesburg, Master in Education in early childhood education;
James Lowe of Albany, Bachelor of Science in Education in health and physical education;
James Klein of Leesburg, bachelor’s degree in fine arts;
Michael Redding of Camilla, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management;
Raylee Etheridge of Albany, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership;
Brandy Hagler of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership;
Stephanie Harvey of Albany, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership;
Ci’andrea Jones of Albany, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership;
Susie Pollock of Pelham, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership;
Lindsey Shiver of Pelham, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership;
Carlena Thompson of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in teacher leadership;
Keandria Rockwell of Warwick, Bachelor of Science in long-term care management;
Savannah Childress of Leesburg, Bachelor of Business Administration in management;
Darrell Edwards of Sylvester, Bachelor of Business Administration in management;
Jin Hong of Albany, Bachelor of Business Administration in management;
Laura Thorne of Albany, Bachelor of Business Administration in management;
Bryon Robley of Leesburg, Master in Education in middle grades mathematics;
Madison Brown of Baconton, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing;
Kristen Cheshire of Leesburg, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing;
Magan Schofill of Dawson, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing;
Anna Cannarella of Sylvester, Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Lauren McClure of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Sarah Smith of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in nursing summa cum laude;
Shondrekia Johnson of Pelham, Master of Science in Nursing in nursing informatics;
Justin Brunson of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Annabelle Price of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Sandra Anderson-Roberts of Albany, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Martha Davis of Sylvester, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Courtney Denby of Dawson, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Renata Douglas of Albany, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
April Eckles of Albany, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Kandi Harden of Pelham, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Susan Harrison of Albany, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Alexus Hill of Sylvester, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Aileena Holcomb of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Lorraine Jackson of Albany, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Faith Jones of Sylvester, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Haley Lentz of Ty Ty, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Courtney May of Pelham, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Julia McKenzie of Camilla, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Tamika Mitchell of Albany, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Brittany Sapp of Albany, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Amber Smith of Albany, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Lacy West of Dawson, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Shay Willis of Sylvester, specialist’s degree in early childhood education;
Michael Langston of Albany, Master in Education in special education;
Courtney Austin of Pelham, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Tiffany Ball of Ty Ty, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Adrienne Bulloch of Pelham, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Anjum Fatima of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Shameem Fatima of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Mushrat Khan of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Sameena Khan of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Ibrahiim Muhammad of Albany, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Brooke Pollock of Pelham, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Angela Proffitt of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Lacey Ragin of Leesburg, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Jana Singleton of Pelham, specialist’s degree in middle grades education;
Dwan Williams of Camilla, specialist’s degree in middle grades education.
The commencement speakers at separate ceremonies were Ashwani Monga, vice chancellor and chief academic officer for the University System of Georgia, and Richard McCorkle, executive director for Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA).
Each ceremony was streamed live and recorded on GSW’s YouTube channel. Photos from the day can be found via links at gsw.edu/graduation.
