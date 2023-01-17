gsw graduation.jpg

A number of area residents were among the more than 600 students who earned undergraduate or graduate degrees from Georgia Southwestern State University during the college’s fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony.

 Special Photo; GSW

AMERICUS — A number of area residents were among the more than 600 students who earned undergraduate or graduate degrees from Georgia Southwestern State University during the college’s fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony, held recently in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Among the graduates were:

Recommended for you

Tags