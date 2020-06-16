THOMASVILLE -- The following Thomas University full-time undergraduate students from the region were recognized for achieving academic success during the spring semester of 2020. President’s List students have a GPA of 4.0. Dean’s List students have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Albany: Jeffrey Justice, Dean's List
Camilla: Nohemi Perez, Dean's List
Dawson: Alexis Skiles, President's List
