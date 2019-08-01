ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 30 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Thefts by taking on the 1200 block of Pinecrest Drive, the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1200 block of South Harding Street, the 3000 block of Kensington Court and the 1600 block of Henri Avenue;
— Loitering/obstruction of free passage on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— First-degree burglaries on the 600 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 300 block of Slater King Drive;
— Entering autos on the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue and the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— DUI on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 3000 block of Stonewater Drive;
— Criminal trespass on the 2900 block of Powell Place, the 600 block of Eighth Avenue, the 300 block of Hudson Lane and the 500 block of Swift Street;
— Harassing phone calls on the 2000 block of West Waddell Avenue;
— Miscellaneous property damage reports at the intersection of Sunny Lane and Tulsa Lane and the 400 block of Sands Drive;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 500 block of Ebony Lane;
— Recovered property on the 1500 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
— Open container on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Injured person on the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct at the intersection of Malone Drive and Worrell Court.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 20 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Active alarms on the 3000 block of Tiger Court and the 3900 block of Newton Road;
— Criminal trespass on the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive;
— Suspicious autos on the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Suspicious persons on the 600 block of Cordele Road and the 600 block of Live Oak Circle;
— Threats on the 6000 block of James Drive;
— Family violence on the 4800 block of Percy Hatcher Road;
— Burglary on the 2100 block of Plum Crest Avenue;
— Suicide attempt on the 400 block of Hollis Drive;
— Traffic arrest at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Holly Drive;
— Auto accidents on the 1500 block of Antioch Road and the 3200 block of Gillionville Road;
— Theft by taking on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Miscellaneous problem at the intersection of South Mock Road and Fleming Road;
— 911 hang-up on the 400 block of Gaissert Road;
— Entering auto on the 5600 block of Randall Lane;
— Assistance to a motorist on the 800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Discharging firearm on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 13 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 1500 block of Antioch Road, the intersection of North Mock Road and Clark Avenue, the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Second Avenue, and the intersection of South Davis Street and West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 900 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Emergency medical assistance on the 600 block of Mission Court and the 1600 block of Dorchester Drive;
— Smoke scare, odor of smoke, on the 600 block of Eighth Avenue;
— Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire at the intersection of Dame Street and McAdams Road;
— Passenger vehicle fire on the 400 block of Sands Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 58 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one heat/cold exposure, two unknown problem/men down, two chest pain calls, seven respiratory issues, 17 general sickness calls, two faintings, one altered mental status, one diabetic issue, three seizures and two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included six auto accidents, six falls and two lacerations. Other calls included one standby for APD and three medical alert activations.
