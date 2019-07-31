ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 40 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Pointing or aiming a gun at another on the 1500 block of Pearl Avenue;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 200 block of Collins Street, the 600 block of Tenth Avenue, the 500 block of Jefferies avenue, the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue, the 1300 block of Radium Springs Road, the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 700 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive and the 100 block of Morningside Drive;
— Battery, family violence, on the 600 block of Harmon Avenue and the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 3800 block of Mayfair Lane and the 500 block of South McKinley Street;
— Simple battery on the 300 block of South Mock Road;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1400 block of Campbell Street;
— Criminal trespass on the 500 block of Hickory Lane, the 500 block of Cedar Avenue, the 1100 block of East Society Avenue, the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue, the 800 block of Seventh Avenue, the 800 block of Holloway Avenue, the 400 block of Wadkins Avenue and the first block of Dobbs Drive;
— Purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of marijuana on the 2100 block of Lullwater Road;
— Possession of methamphetamine on the 1100 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Reckless conduct on the 400 block of Hickory Lane;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2200 block of Palmyra Road, the first block of Dobbs Drive and the 2200 block of South Jackson Street;
— Information only on the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Second-degree burglary (non-forced entry) on the 200 block of Mitchell Avenue;
— Theft, $1,500 or less, on the 1700 block of Malone Drive;
— Theft, more than $1,500, on the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Entering automobile on the 1300 block of Edgerly Avenue;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Deceased person on the 1600 block of North Madison Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 16 calls on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Live Oak Circle;
— Disorderly conduct in progress on the 5200 block of Dower Avenue;
— Miscellaneous call on the 1100 block of Antioch Road;
— Burglar alarms on the 2400 block of Tarva Road, the 3700 block of Slade Drive and the 1400 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Automobile accidents on the 2500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 2500 block of Cordele Road;
— Suspicious person on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Suspicious automobiles on the 500 block of Nectar Lane, the 4600 block of Sylvester Road and the 1700 block of Beattie Road;
— Animal running at large on the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive;
— Animal neglect call on the 100 block of Bennett Drive;
— Building checks on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road, the 3900 block of Gillionville Road and the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Residential building check on the 400 block of Byron Plantation Road;
— Contact persons on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road and the 700 block of Branch Road;
— Information report on the 2100 block of Habersham Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 27 calls on Monday and Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Smoke alarm activations on the 2100 block of Lennox Street and the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway;
— Trash fire on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of Sylvester Highway and Johnson Road, the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the intersection of West Highland Avenue and Walnut Street, the intersection of Friar Tuck Lane and Nottingham Way, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 6500 block of Newton Road, the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Medical assistance on the 300 block of Fifth Avenue;
— Forest, woods or wildland fire on the 3400 block of Sylvester Highway;
— Water or steam leak on the 400 block of South Harding Street;
— Carbon monoxide incident on the 300 block of Slater King Drive;
— Attempt to burn on the 500 block of Hickory Lane;
— Grass fire on the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive;
— Building fires on the 900 block of West Tift Avenue;
— Medical assistance on the 2700 block of Gillionville Road;
— Vehicle fires on the 300 block of Alice Avenue and the 600 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Power line down on the 700 block of Holly Drive;
— Smoke scares, odor of smoke, on the 2000 block of Cumberland Lane and the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
— Gas scare, odor of gas on the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue;
— Public service calls on the 1200 block of West Third Avenue and the 1000 block of Amsterdam Lane.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 62 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one allergic reaction/sting, two heat/cold exposures, two unknown/men down calls, two chest pain calls, seven respiratory issues, 16 general sickness calls, one faint, one altered mental status, two seizures, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and three cardiac arrests/deaths. Trauma calls included two overdoses, eight auto accidents, six falls, one assault and one fire. Other calls included three medical alert activations.